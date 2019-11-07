Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

Trinity Repertory Company presents A Christmas Carol. Directed by Kate Bergstrom. Performances run November 7 through December 29.

Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Photo Credit: Mark Turek.

Jude Sandy with the cast of A Christmas Carol

Taavon Gamble and Jude Sandy

Jude Sandy and A.J. Baldwin

Mauro Hantman, Lily Butler and Jude Sandy

Mauro Hantman, Lily Butler, and Jude Sandy

The cast of A Christmas Carol

The cast of A Christmas Carol

Jude Sandy



