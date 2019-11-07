Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Trinity Repertory Company presents A Christmas Carol. Directed by Kate Bergstrom. Performances run November 7 through December 29.
Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.
Photo Credit: Mark Turek.
Jude Sandy with the cast of A Christmas Carol
Jude Sandy and A.J. Baldwin
Mauro Hantman, Lily Butler and Jude Sandy
Mauro Hantman, Lily Butler, and Jude Sandy
The cast of A Christmas Carol
