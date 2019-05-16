Photo Flash: First Look at Trinity Rep's MARISOL
Trinity Repertory Company presents Marisol. Directed by Brian Mertes. Performances run May 16 - June 16. Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence. Trinity Rep's 54th season is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).
Photo Credit: Mark Turek
Octavia Chavez-Richmond and Mia Ellis
Charlie Thurston, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, and Angela Brazil
Jackie Davis and Octavia Chavez -Richmond
Brian McEleney, Octavia Chavez -Richmond, Charlie Thurston, and Mia Ellis
Brian McEleney, Octavia Chavez -Richmond