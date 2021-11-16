Newport Classical Announces Spring Chamber Series Concerts From January Through May 2022

Continuing its new commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical, which recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival, announces its spring Chamber Series concerts, running from January through May 2022 at the organization's new home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.). The organization's new name better reflects its 53-year history of embracing the timelessness of classical music, as well as its current mission of looking toward the future and celebrating the diversity of expression within the artform through year-round programming. Newport Classical's featured spring artists include leading Spanish concert pianist Daniel del Pino, celebrated piano and wind Poulenc Trio, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, 29-year-old Italian-born pianist Rodolfo Leone, and the engaging duo of harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney. Tickets will go on sale on November 19 at www.newportclassical.org.

The spring concerts will follow this month's presentation of pianist Sara Davis Buechner on November 19, at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, in music by Gershwin, Mozart, and Federico Longa, as well as her own work, A New York Sketchbook. In December, Newport Classical presents two holiday programs - Newport Classical Holiday with up-and-coming, Providence-based chamber choir Ensemble Altera at Emmanuel Church Chapel on December 3 and 4 in a program of music by Benjamin Britten, Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Imogen Holst, Elizabeth Poston, and Joanna Marsh; and a collaborative performance of Handel's iconic Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Ave.) on December 12 at 4:00pm and 6:30pm featuring the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and Providence Baroque Orchestra performing on period instruments.

Newport Classical's Chamber Series continues on January 21, 2022, with leading Spanish concert pianist Daniel del Pino performing Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz. The Poulenc Trio - the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world - will perform music for the classically curious including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III, and Octavio Vasquez, on February 18. On March 11, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, performs music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms. The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna Rodolfo Leone performs a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport on April 22. On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier.

Complete concert details are included below.

Newport Classical Concert Schedule

Sara Davis Buechner - Chamber Series Concert

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn St. | Newport, RI

MOZART Sonata in B-flat Major, KV 333

BUECHNER A New York Sketchbook

FEDERICO LONGAS Three Spanish Pieces

GERSHWIN Four Foxtrots

Tickets: $58/$45

Newport Classical favorite and Yamaha artist Sara Davis Buechner returns to Newport in this solo piano recital. Celebrated for her musical command, cosmopolitan artistry, and visionary independence, Buechner will perform a memorable evening of music by Gershwin, Mozart, and Federico Longa, as well as her own work, A New York Sketchbook.

Newport Classical Holiday with Ensemble Altera



Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30pm & Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:30pm

Emmanuel Church Chapel | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $25

HILDEGARD VON BINGEN Chant

JAMES BINGHAM Procession & Carols: Lullaby

IMOGEN HOLST Welcome Joy & Welcome Sorrow, no. 1, 6

John Sheppard Audivi vocem de caelo

GUSTAV HOLST Ave Maria

CECILIA MCDOWALL Ave Maria

JOANNA MARSH Magnificat from St. Paul's Service

BARBARA STROZZI O, Maria

ELIZABETH POSTON Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

HENRIETTE RENIE Ballade fantastique for Harp

BRITTEN Ceremony of Carols

RUTTER Deck the Halls

MICHAEL GARREPY Silent Night

RUTTER Tomorrow Shall be my Dancing Day

Celebrate the holiday season with up-and-coming chamber choir Ensemble Altera in this beautiful program for voices, harp, and organ. The program centers on Benjamin Britten's beloved Ceremony of Carols, a familiar and attractive work for audiences alongside works by five female composers including Hildegard von Bingen, medieval polymath and mystic, her music is best characterized as mysterious, sensuous, and ethereal; Barbara Strozzi, 17th-century virtuoso singer and composer, whose sacred music is rarely performed; 20th century British composer and conductor Imogen Holst, Gustav Holst's only child and student of Benjamin Britten; Elizabeth Poston, who beautifully set the text of a poem which first appeared in a New Hampshire hymnal in the late 18th century; and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting choral composers of today. To round out the concerts, the program will include a few well-known Christmas songs, which will include the harp and organ - a festive treat for everyone!

Messiah at the Mansion



Featuring The Choir School of Newport County

Brown University Chorus and Providence Baroque Orchestra

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 4:00pm and 6:30pm

Rosecliff | 548 Bellevue Ave. | Newport, RI

Tickets: $75/$60

This concert is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Choir School of Newport County by Cynthia Sinclair.

HANDEL Messiah

Newport Classical presents Handel's iconic oratorio Messiah featuring the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and the Providence Baroque Orchestra performing on period instruments. Join us for a one-hour production of the Christmas portion of this celebratory work including the Hallelujah Chorus. The newest annual Newport Holiday tradition is perfect for the whole family.

Daniel del Pino



Friday, January 21, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

ALBENIZ Suite Iberia

Daniel del Pino has established himself as one of the leading Spanish concert pianists in the international scene and has performed in all five continents. A recurring favorite at Newport Classical, del Pino will perform the beautiful yet challenging Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz.

Poulenc Trio



Friday, February 18, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

POULENC Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon; Presto, Andante, Rondo

JURI SEO Mélodie de Poulenc

James Lee III Principal Brothers No. 4; Allegretto, Tenderly, Bright and Lively

OCTAVIO VASQUEZ Scherzo (from Triptych)

ANDRE PREVIN Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano; Lively, Slow, Jaunty



The Poulenc Trio is the most active touring piano-wind chamber music ensemble in the world. Since its founding in 2003, the trio has performed in 45 U.S. states and at music festivals around the world. Works from their current repertoire were specifically commissioned and written for the trio, adding onto their legacy of creating strong commitment to commissioning, performing, and recording new works from living composers. Poulenc's signature Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon kicks off this exciting evening of exceptional music for the classically curious.

Geneva Lewis



Friday, March 11, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

JANÁČEK Violin Sonata

MESSIAEN Theme and Variations

AUERBACH Preludes

FAURE Après un Reve

BRAHMS Sonata No. 3

New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry whose performances speak from and to the heart. After having made her solo debut at the age of 11 years old, Lewis has gone on to perform all over the world and was the 2021 Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient. Join us for this varied program for violin and piano, opening with Janáček's Violin Sonata, known to be the only surviving sonata of the late Czech composer, this program is a culmination of pieces about sadness, darkness, and despair with the unforeseen evolutions into light.

Rodolfo Leone



Friday, April 22, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

BRAHMS Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

SCHUMANN Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna, Rodolfo Leone has been described as "a true sound philosopher" with "impeccable style" and "absolute technical control." He makes his Newport debut in this virtuosic Romantic program for solo piano.

Bridget Kibbey & Alexi Kenney



Friday, May 13, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $58 / $45

SAINT-SAËNS Fantaisie for Violin & Harp, Op. 124

J.S. BACH Sonata in E-flat Major for Flute & Clavier, BWV 1031

FALLA, MANUEL Sietes Canciones

J.S. BACH Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 transcribed Kibbey solo harp

DOWLAND "Flow, my tears" (Lachrimae)

C.P.E BACH Sonata in G minor, H. 542.5

J.S. BACH Partita No.1 in B minor, BWV 1002- Allemande & Double solo violin

CURRIER Night Time

Harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality. From adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier, their performance will culminate in a wonderful exhibition of two gorgeous string instruments.