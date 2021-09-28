New Bedford Festival Theatre to Kick Off 32nd Season With THE LAST FIVE YEARS

New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall will welcome Southern New England audiences back for their 32nd Season with Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years directed by Diane DiCroce (LES MISERABLES on Broadway).

The Last Five Years will run for two performances at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center October 22 & 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Starring in The Last Five Years will be two new faces to Southern New England audiences. Playing the role of Cathy will be Kelsey Seaman (Finding Neverland National Tour). The role of Jamie will be played by Jeffrey Keller (Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol National Tour). Understudying the role of Cathy will be Carly Caviglia (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Hairspray). Daniel S.Hayward (Off-Broadway's Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody) will understudy the role of Jamie.

Musical Direction by Andrew Austin. Lighting Design by Michael Clark Wonson. Costume Design by John Michael Dias.

Tickets: Available ranging from $25-$35 with Students and Senior tickets available for $20.

Tickets can be purchased from the Zeiterion Box Office in person, over the phone (508)994-2900, or by visiting zeiterion.org/events/nbft-last-five-years-21

Special Events: Three separate events will be held before the 10/22 performance and following the 10/23 performance. For more information visit nbfestivaltheatre.com