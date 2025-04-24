NEXT TO NORMAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and More Set For Trinity Rep's 62nd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning Trinity Repertory Company has announced its 62nd Season. The season, which includes a five-show subscription series and the theater's iconic retelling of A Christmas Carol, opens in September 2025 and concludes in June 2026.

“I am particularly excited about next season because it feels like a homecoming for some of our long-time artistic collaborators,” the Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. “Directors like Richard and Sharon Jenkins, Amanda Dehnert, and Ben Steinfeld have a long history with our company, but their work hasn't been on our stages for a while. Newer directors like Tatyana-Marie Carlo and Aileen Wen McGroddy share a vision and passion that falls in that same Trinity Rep tradition. With works from contemporary playwrights and classics such as Shakespeare and Dickens, this season is not to be missed!”

Due to ongoing renovations to Trinity Rep's upstairs Chace Theater, all production will be held in the downstairs Dowling Theater, including A Christmas Carol.

The season begins with the world premiere of Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick, a recent graduate of Brown University's prestigious MFA in Playwriting program. A dark comedic thriller, the new play follows a Black family's unexpected foray into cults, espionage, the Cold War, and choir practice as they deal with family tensions. Cold War Choir Practice will be directed by Brown/Trinity Rep alumna Aileen Wen McGroddy and runs September 4 – October 5, 2025. The opening night performance is on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30 pm.

A Christmas Carol returns to Trinity Rep for its 49th year, staged for the first time in the company's intimate, downstairs Dowling Theater. Emmy Award-winner, Academy Award-nominee, and former Trinity Rep Artistic Director Richard Jenkins will co-direct alongside acclaimed choreographer Sharon Jenkins. A Christmas Carol plays November 6 – December 31, 2025. The opening night performance is on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 pm.

Throughout the first quarter of 2026, a contemporary play and a classic work will run in a rotating repertory. The first is The Roommate by Jen Silverman, a one-act comedy about second acts in life, directed by Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus. The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare follows, under the direction of Fiasco Theatre's Ben Steinfeld. These plays run in rotating repertory January 28 – March 22, 2026, with opening nights on Tuesday, February 3 at 7:30 pm and Wednesday, February 18 at 7:30 pm, respectively.

The Pulitzer Prize-winner Primary Trust by Eboni Booth runs April 9 – May 10. Directed by resident company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo, this play is a hilarious, heartwarming story about an isolated man who finds connection outside his comfort zone. The opening night performance is on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 pm.

The season concludes with the Tony Award-winning rock musical Next to Normal, featuring a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Next to Normal explores a suburban housewife's struggle with bipolar disorder, her loved ones' journey in learning to see each other for who they truly are, and discovering what it means to be family. Amanda Dehnert, a former associate artistic director at Trinity Rep, returns to Providence for the first time in over 20 years to direct. The opening night performance is on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 pm.

“This lineup promises to inspire, engage, and connect us all, while returning us to the roots of what makes Trinity Rep's brand of theater-making so uniquely captivating,” said Executive Director Katie Liberman. “Each story explores themes of connection, hope, and forgiveness, narratives that resonate deeply with the world we live in today.”

5-Play Subscription packages are now on sale for renewing and recently lapsed subscribers. The public can purchase subscriptions beginning May 29, 2025. Visit trinityrep.com/subscriptions for more information.

Upon purchasing a subscription package, subscribers can immediately purchase tickets to A Christmas Carol at a special subscriber price point. A Christmas Carol tickets will go on sale to the public beginning September 2, 2025. Single ticket on-sale dates for the season's five other shows will be announced later this year.

