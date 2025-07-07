MODERN BUTCHOOD to be Presented at The Providence Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern Butchood, a one woman play, will make its East Coast premiere this July at The Providence Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Molly Gloeckner and directed by Charles Towle, this distinctive black comedy offers a fresh and intimate perspective on contemporary queer life. Characterized by its biting sense of humor, Modern Butchood follows Butch, the sardonic girlfriend of a semi-popular lesbian TikToker (Riley), as she seeks to reclaim her individuality. Feeling trapped in her relationship, Butch begins sneaking out of her and Riley's apartment at night. What follows is a rapidly unraveling tale of lust, guilt, mistakes, queerness, and identity. The show played at the Hollywood Fringe Festival last year (2024) and brought home an award for 'Best of Venue' and an additional nomination for playwriting.

Modern Butchood promises a cathartic theatre-going experience, and asks audiences to indulge the impulsive, self-destructive inclinations of this complicated, anti-heroic protagonist. "I wanted to write a show for queer people that isn't colored by a need for outside approval, something unapologetically gay and extremely nuanced," says creator Molly Gloeckner, "This show doesn't just 'have a gay character,' but it explores, in a deeper sense, the intricacies of the queer community, and the ways that being gay impacts not just how the world views us, but how we view ourselves."

Modern Butchood runs July 22 and 24 at 7pm at the Farm Fresh stage located at 10 Sims Ave Unit 103, Providence, RI. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online.