Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4

The Rhode Island premiere of the Ocean State Star Awards celebrates ten participating high school musical theatre programs from Rhode Island and SE Massachusetts.

May. 02, 2023  

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, high school musical theatre productions and students from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will be honored and celebrated at the first annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, held on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI. The awards ceremony will include live student performances.

The Ocean State Star Awards Showcase is inspired by the Tony Awards, with award categories in acting, theatrical design, direction, music, and choreography. Educators/producers are honored with the Community Engagement Ocean State Awards and two graduating seniors will each receive an Ocean State Star Awards Scholarship. A male and female lead performer will be chosen to participate in the 2023 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards), taking place on June 26, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

The Ocean State Star Awards made its Rhode Island premiere this 22/23 school year and is a community outreach and engagement program of the Providence Performing Arts Center. The program celebrates the achievements of area educators, designers, and students in public and private high school musical theatre programs.

Ten high schools participated in the Ocean State Star Awards program; a team of adjudicators attended and reviewed the following high school musical theatre productions (listed in alphabetical order) which were staged between October 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023:

  • Bishop Hendricken High School's production of Once Upon a Mattress
  • Bishop Feehan's production of Urinetown The Musical
  • Cranston High School West's production of Bye, Bye Birdie
  • Coventry High School's production of Chicago - Teen Edition
  • Mount Hope High School's production of The SpongeBob Musical
  • North Kingstown High School's production of Grease
  • Saint Raphael Academy's production of Mary Poppins, Jr.
  • Somerset Berkley Regional High School's production of Shrek The Musical
  • South Kingstown High School's production of Legally Blonde The Musical
  • West Warwick High School's production of Disney's Frozen


Tickets for the Ocean State Star Awards Showcase on sale now at the PPAC Box Office and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $25 and $35 and are inclusive of ticketing fees. Tickets for students are available for $15; please show your student ID at the box office window or use a code provided to your school. Box Office window hours are Monday through Friday: 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.




Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December Photo
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December
Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023. 
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre
What did our critic think of THE CHILDREN at Gamm Theatre?What would you do if faced with the chance to make a difference that would risk your way of life in your twilight years? Would you go or take the safer route?
Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming
This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month
Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite “guilty pleasures” didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.

More Hot Stories For You


High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4High School Musical Theatre Takes Its Place on the PPAC Stage at the First Annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, June 4
May 2, 2023

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, high school musical theatre productions and students from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will be honored and celebrated at the first annual Ocean State Star Awards Showcase, held on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI. The awards ceremony will include live student performances.
Joe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in DecemberJoe Gatto Comes To The VETS In Providence in December
May 2, 2023

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, December 29, 2023. 
Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor ProgrammingCotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming
April 30, 2023

This year’s programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik.
Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next MonthCotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month
April 30, 2023

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite “guilty pleasures” didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.
The Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In MayThe Gamm Theatre to Present GAMM GALA 38 In May
April 27, 2023

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual fundraiser on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at its theater home, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. GAMM GALA 38 will honor W. Lynn McKinney with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. There will also be a celebration of Tony Estrella, recognizing his 20th season as The Gamm's artistic director.  
share