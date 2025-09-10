HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Comes to Providence Performing Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will present Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from Friday, September 19 through Saturday, October 4, 2025, as the opener of its 2025/26 Broadway season. The six-time Tony Award-winning play will launch the second year of its national tour with a two-and-a-half-week engagement in Providence.

BankNewport Family Nights will take place on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 28 at 7 p.m. A limited number of buy-one-get-one-free tickets will be available for children up to age 18 when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available exclusively at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset Street or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Family Night tickets are not available online.

BankNewport President and CEO Jack Murphy said, “We are proud to support the arts and make an evening at the theatre more accessible to our communities. We know that these Broadway shows bring great joy to children and their families and we love hearing how excited everyone is to see a show at PPAC on BankNewport Family Nights.”

Performance Schedule

Week One

Fri, Sept 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sat, Sept 20 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sun, Sept 21 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Week Two

Tues, Sept 23 at 7 p.m.

Wed, Sept 24 at 7 p.m.

Thurs, Sept 25 at 7 p.m.

Fri, Sept 26 at 7 p.m. (Family Night)

Sat, Sept 27 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sun, Sept 28 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. (Family Night)

Week Three

Tues, Sept 30 at 7 p.m.

Wed, Oct 1 at 7 p.m.

Thurs, Oct 2 at 7 p.m.

Fri, Oct 3 at 7 p.m.

Sat, Oct 4 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, the play is written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision by Martin Lowe. U.S. casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

For tickets and more information, visit ppacri.org or call (401) 421-ARTS (2787).