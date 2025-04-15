HAMLET Extended By Popular Demand at the Gamm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has announced four additional performances of Hamlet, extended by popular demand. As of opening night, houses for William Shakespeare's famous saga about the Prince of Denmark's struggle to avenge his father's death have been selling out. Directed by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella with actor Jeff Church in the titular role, the production is receiving both critical and audience acclaim.

Hamlet now runs through May 4 at 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $70-$80. Student tickets just $25. Other discounts do not apply during the extension run. Call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/Hamlet.

Extension performances are:

Thursday, May 1 at 7pm

Friday, May 2 at 7pm

Saturday, May 3 at 7pm

Sunday, May 4 at 2pm

ABOUT HAMLET

Shakespeare's masterpiece about the melancholy prince of Denmark, determined to avenge his father's death, returns to The Gamm in a captivating new production marking the theater's 40th anniversary! Hamlet has everything: a ghost story, political intrigue, family drama, war, murder, madness, and of course revenge. A graveyard brawl, pirates, and sword play enhance this definitive examination of the plight of man. Arguably the Bard's most famous work, Hamlet is what author Anthony Burgess called “the play, of all plays ever written, the world could least do without.”

