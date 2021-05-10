Gamm Presents Virtual Staged Reading Of A LIE AGREED UPON

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will present the premiere of A LIE AGREED UPON by Tony Estrella, a brand-new version of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People. The play will be aired live digitally on Friday, June 11 at 7:30pm and be available through The Gamm's website (www.gammtheatre.org/lie) for three days following the initial webcast.

"This play is really a lockdown creation," says Tony Estrella, Gamm artistic director and author of the adaptation. "I started work on it in earnest last summer with the hope that it would somehow make it to the stage by year's end. LIE is as timely and relevant a play as I could imagine right now... it's about a public health disaster, majority/mob rule and the nature and purpose of democracy itself."

A LIE AGREED UPON marks Estrella's third foray into adapting Ibsen's work after A Doll's House (2011) and Hedda Gabler (2014). "This is the most public of all of Ibsen's plays," Estrella explains, "Doll's House and Hedda use the domestic as a microcosm for the perils of the human condition, Enemy reaches outside the home and takes society head on. This new version was evolving draft after draft along with and in response to the tumultuous events of this extraordinary year, from the onset of the pandemic through to the chaos surrounding the capital insurrection this past January. Ibsen's masterwork is evergreen but never more timely than right now. This is definitely an Enemy for 2021."

Managing Director Amy Gravell looks forward to closing out the year with what The Gamm does best. "The Gamm has built its reputation around two things: Shakespeare, of course, and thought-provoking, challenging works about how we live now. We just celebrated Shakespeare's 457th birthday with much fanfare at our annual gala and now we are so happy to bring you this immediate, up to the minute reworking of Ibsen's classic for our last (fingers crossed) virtual production ever in this strange Season 36. To all our subscribers and patrons who have been patiently waiting for the real thing to return, we hope this will whet your appetite and get you excited for a LIVE Season 37 beginning in October."

The play is produced under the Theatre Authority agreement with Actors Equity Association (AEA) and will be offered to the community free of charge in concert with the Gamm's year-end fundraising efforts.

The future is looking bright in Springfield! A brand-new hot springs Spa and Resort is about to open its doors. Hotels and shops are booming in anticipation of a blockbuster tourist season. The Spa's visionary chief medical officer Dr. Thomas Stockman has been hailed as a local hero for turning the humdrum town into a must-see destination until he discovers that the springs themselves are poisoned and he insists on doing the 'right thing.' Morality meets self-interest, inconvenient truths fight alternative facts, and minority rights clash with majority rule in a powerful, timely interrogation of individual conscience versus the will of the "people."

Available online at www.gammtheatre.org/lie, streaming only June 11 - June 14.