Firstworks and Brown Arts Initiative Present TAYLOR MAC'S HOLIDAY SAUCE…PANDEMIC!

FirstWorks and Brown University's Brown Arts Initiative, alongside theaters and cultural institutions from around the world, will present the Pomegranate Arts production Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! The special, live-streamed event reimagines Mac's celebrated Holiday Sauce show for this time of social distancing. The performance honors locally nominated queer elders, including Providence's Kim Trusty, and premieres for live viewing on FirstWorks' Virtual Stage on December 12 at 7 p.m.

Conceived as a virtual vaudeville, Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! blends music, film, burlesque, and random acts of fabulousness. As a tribute to Flawless Sabrina, Mac's drag mother, who passed away just weeks before the premiere of the on-stage Holiday Sauce in 2017, each institution presenting Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! is honoring a local elder who has made a significant contribution to nurturing the queer community in their city. FirstWorks has selected local musician, educator, and frequent FirstWorks collaborator Kim Trusty to represent Providence.

Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! will be presented live to FirstWorks audiences on December 12 at 7 p.m. and will be available on-demand on a pay-what-you-can basis from December 13 through January 2, 2021. Tickets are available now at http://first-works.org/events/taylor-macs-holiday-sauce-pandemic/. The first 100 ticketbuyers are invited to a Zoom afterparty with members of the cast and special guests.

Additional support for Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! comes from Artpark-Lewiston, NY, ASU Gammage at Arizona State University, Berliner Festspiele, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, Curran San Francisco, The Guthrie Theater, The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, Live Arts Miami, OZ Arts Nashville, Park Avenue Armory, Seattle Theatre Group and On The Boards, Stanford Live at Stanford University, Teatros del Canal Madrid, TO Live, UtahPresents, and Wexner Center of the Arts at the Ohio State University.

About Taylor Mac

Taylor Mac (who uses "judy," lowercase sic, not as a name but as a gender pronoun) is a playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer. Judy's work has been performed at New York City's Lincoln Center, The Public Theatre and Playwrights Horizons, London's Hackney Empire, Los Angeles's Royce Hall, Minneapolis's Guthrie Theater, Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, Boston's American Repertory Theatre, Stockholm's Sodra Theatern, the Spoleto Festival, San Francisco's Curran Theater and MOMA, and literally hundreds of other theaters, museums, music halls, opera houses, cabarets, and festivals around the globe.

Judy is the author of seventeen full-length works of theater including A Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hir, The Lily's Revenge, and A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, which, in its world premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, Wesley Morris of The New York Times called "one of the great experiences of my life."

Mac is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, a Tony Award Nominee (for Best Play), and the recipient of multiple awards including the Kennedy Prize, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, the Herb Alpert in Theater, the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, 2 OBIEs, and the one judy is most proud to be associated with, an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. An alumnus of New Dramatists, judy is currently a New York Theater Workshop Usual Suspect, the Resident playwright at the Here Arts Center, and the 2020 Artist in Residence at WNET's ALL ARTS. In 2017, Mac was named a MacArthur Fellow. www.taylormac.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You