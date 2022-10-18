Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”

Off The Wall takes place at the Woodman Center on the campus of Moses Brown School, Providence RI, with performances October 21-23, 2022.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”

For the first time ever, Festival Ballet Providence presents its first program of the 2022-2023 Season, Off The Wall, a unique collaboration with the RISD Museum.

This program features a trio of new works inspired by works from the RISD Museum collection, exploring and interpreting elements of visual art through dance. Off The Wall takes place at the Woodman Center on the campus of Moses Brown School, Providence RI, with performances October 21-23, 2022.

"I've always been a big proponent of arts institutions working with one another, sharing knowledge and creativity, and expanding the worlds of the audiences each serve," said Kathleen Breen Combes, FBP's Director. "When I approached RISD Museum they were so generous in opening their collection to us and letting our choreographers explore this massive body of artwork."

Three renowned choreographers are creating new works on the company, Andrea Schermoly, Yusha-Marie Sorzano, and FBP's own Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky. "RISD Museum has more than 100,000 items in the collection, a mere fraction of what is on display at any given time," said Sarah Ganz Blythe, Interim Director of RISD Museum, adding, "I'm so thrilled that the choreographers were given access to everything and able to explore on their own, and delighted with the works they selected."

"RISD Museum has more than 100,000 items in the collection to inspire innovative creators across disciplines" said Sarah Ganz Blythe, Interim Director of RISD Museum, adding, "I'm so thrilled that the choreographers were in conversation with our curators and able to explore the collection virtually and in person on their own. I am delighted with the works they selected."

Andrea Schermoly, currently the resident choreographer for Louisville Ballet, has created works for major companies including Kansas City Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Ballet Theatre Afrikan, Cape Dance Company, Ballet Met, among many others. Her new work will be inspired by a vibrant 1981 abstract work called Gather by English artist Bridget Riley, renowned for her use of geometric patterns and color, particularly vertical stripes in bold colors.

Inspiration for choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano-who is currently a dancer with Camille A. Brown & Dancers and has performed principal roles with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater-came from modernist painter Rufino Tamayo and his 1938 work Two Women. Tamayo, known for surrealist inspired Mexican folk art, uses muted colors to depict two women walking outdoors in long dresses.

FBP Artistic Curator and former Boston Ballet principal dancer Yury Yanowsky selected a 1964 portrait of Jackie Kennedy by Eugene Feldman, entitled Friend's Wife (Mrs. JFK) as his inspiration; the dark and haunting lithograph depicts the mourning first lady as soft pools of light surrounded by darkness.

As a special bonus, the evening will also feature an artifact of dance, the iconic Pas de Quatre. This charming chamber work, the zenith of romanticism for classical ballet, brings to life a lithograph from the original work depicting the four most famous ballerinas of the year it was created: 1845.

"The curated evening of dance is so elegantly reflective of ballet's past and its bright and bold future, and I'm so proud of our choreographers and dancers for the work they are doing to bring art to life for our audience," Breen Combes said.

Tickets for Off The Wall start at $35 and can be purchased online, by phone or in person at FBP's Hope Street studios.

For more information on Off the Wall visit www.festivalballetprovidence.org.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Brown/Trinity Rep Present SOUL TAPESBrown/Trinity Rep Present SOUL TAPES
October 18, 2022

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present the brand-new play Soul Tapes, written by directing student JaMario Stills, adapted from Will Johnson's lecture “The Soul Tapes of Black Folks.” 
Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”
October 18, 2022

For the first time ever, Festival Ballet Providence presents its first program of the 2022-2023 Season, Off The Wall, a unique collaboration with the RISD Museum.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVENThe Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVEN
October 17, 2022

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents TACO Classical Series concert, Olga Kern Plays Beethoven, on Saturday, November 12th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
Tickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts CenterTickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts Center
October 12, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30P this holiday season while celebrating the show’s 10th season.
26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?
October 12, 2022

FirstWorks and Brown Arts Institute at Brown University announced community participants and public engagement events surrounding an artist residency with Bill T. Jones. The co-presented residency culminates in a performance of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's 'What Problem?' at The VETS on Friday, November 4, 2022.