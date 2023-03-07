FUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 Season

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the shows that comprise PPAC's 2023/2024 season at a season announcement event held in the Theatre's Grand Lobby.



Joseph W. Walsh, Esq., PPAC Chairman, Board of Directors, gave opening remarks at the reveal, and said, "Lynn will be going into detail on the upcoming shows in our 2023/2024 season; we are pleased to offer several Community Outreach and Engagement programs this season, like Experience PPAC, Disney Musicals in Schools, ARTS Showcase, From Books to Broadway, Next Stop BROADWAY®, Ocean State Star Awards, and many more! As a matter of fact, I am happy to share that PPAC will be having a FREE Wonders of the Wurlitzer concert next Wednesday, March 15 at noon to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The concert is called "The Pipes Are Calling: PPAC Celebrates St. Patrick's Day;" our House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski will be joined by National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow and Irish step dancer Kevin Doyle and an ensemble of the region's foremost traditional musicians and performers. We hope you will come on down and join us for this fun and free event! On behalf of PPAC, thank you to those who generously sponsor our outreach and engagement programs and those who donate to the PPAC Annual Fund - with your support, people from the community are able to connect with live theatrical and other artistic performances on the PPAC stage; these are enriching and memorable experiences for all!"

"I am pleased to share a 'sparkling 2023/2024 season of Broadway gems' with you today," said Singleton. "The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series opens with our 22nd national tour launch - the sensational revival of FUNNY GIRL! The Broadway Series includes some of the most outstanding and brilliant shows to have been staged on Broadway in recent years; they are MRS. DOUBTFIRE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, Disney's FROZEN, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and COMPANY. The Encore Series features return engagements of audience favorites THE BOOK OF MORMON, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL and AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations."

Singleton continued, "We are currently accepting new subscriptions for this dazzling array of shows! Current subscribers will receive their renewal packets in the mail in the coming weeks. Our subscription renewal deadline is Friday, May 5, 2023."

John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman/CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions and Taco/The White Family Foundation, the flagship sponsor of the Broadway Series, said in a recorded message that was part of the Theatre's season announcement video, "On behalf of myself and the Taco/The White Family Foundation, I'd like to welcome you to the 2023/2024 Broadway Series at the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 15th year that we have sponsored the Broadway Series, and we are looking forward to the amazing line-up of shows that will be coming to PPAC. As a Rhode Island business owner and lover of the arts, I feel blessed to be able to give back to the community and uplift them through the arts. A vibrant arts community, including live performances at PPAC, provides families with the opportunity to enrich their lives."



The 2023/2024 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series kicks off with FUNNY GIRL (September 9 - 16, 2023), followed by MRS. DOUBTFIRE. The ten-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL brings Baz Luhrmann's iconic film to life on stage, celebrating Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - LOVE (December 19 - 31, 2023; a two-week engagement). TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (February 6 - 11, 2024). Disney's FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the Oscar-winning film, with stunning sets and costumes (March 7 - 17, 2024; a two-week engagement). The revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's musical comedy COMPANY is the winner of five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival (April 23 - 28, 2024).



Three highly anticipated return engagements comprise PPAC's 2023/2024 Encore Series. Cox Media is the Encore Series media sponsor. The nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON returns by popular demand (October 31 - November 5, 2023). Dr. Seuss' THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, sponsored by Navigant Credit Union, is a family-friendly holiday treat for "Whos" of all ages (November 28 - December 3, 2023; ten total performances). AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations makes a triumphant return to PPAC (January 23 - 28, 2024).

PPAC offering three BankNewport Family Night performances in the 2023/2024 season; these performances take place on Wednesdays at 7P. At BankNewport Family Night, buy one regularly priced ticket and receive a FREE ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 and younger to see MRS. DOUBTFIRE on October 18, 2023, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL on November 29, 2023 and FROZEN on March 13, 2024. BankNewport Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport; ABC 6 and NOW 93.3 are media sponsors.



Please note: BankNewport Family Night tickets are not yet available. On-sale dates for each show in the 2023/2024 Broadway season will be announced. Tickets for the 2023/2024 season are currently available by renewing or purchasing a new Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series or Encore Series subscription, or via Group Sales.



Information about New and Renewing Subscriptions

When you renew or purchase a new subscription by Friday, May 5, 2023, you may enroll in a ten-month payment plan, PPAC's most flexible payment plan option. Subscribers may also choose a six-month, four-month and two-month payment plan option or elect to pay for their subscription in full.

PPAC will continue to offer their subscriber exclusive season parking pass option at the Clifford Street Garage, located a block away from the Theatre at 75 Clifford Street. The season parking pass option must be ordered at the time of a new subscription purchase or renewal. The parking option costs $60 per car for the six-show Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and $30 per car for the three-show Encore Series.

Subscribers have first opportunity to advance order tickets to shows in the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, the Encore Series and other Broadway and contemporary engagements BEFORE tickets go on sale to the public.

In addition, subscribers of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series may "opt out" of one show of their choice in the series at the time of renewal or purchase; the cost of the subscription will be adjusted accordingly.

Current subscribers have until Friday, May 5, 2023 to renew their subscriptions. They can renew online at ppacri.org under "Events and Tickets," by calling the Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or by simply filling out the renewal invoice form enclosed in their packet and mailing it to the Box Office at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903.

Those who are interested in becoming a NEW subscriber may call the Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or Customer Service Specialist Sharon Corcoran at 401.574.3136. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday - Friday: 10A - 5P, Saturday: 10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Customer Service phone hours are Monday - Friday: 9A - 5P.

Discounted admission is available for groups of 10 - 15 or more to most of the performances in PPAC's Broadway Season; for complete information and to order, please contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or call 401.574.3162. Check out the Group Sales page as well at ppacri.org/groupsales



The Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series



The sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL will dazzle the City of Providence when it opens its National Tour at PPAC, September 9 - 16, 2023. The revival features one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People. This love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

The new musical comedy MRS. DOUBTFIRE heads to PPAC October 17 - 22, 2023, with a BankNewport Family Night performance on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7P. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.



Pop the champagne! The ten-time Tony Award winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL arrives at PPAC for a two-week engagement this holiday season, December 19 - 31, 2023. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

The history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD makes its Providence premiere February 11 - 16, 2024. All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, directed by Bartlett Sher.

The Tony-nominated hit Broadway musical FROZEN will play PPAC for two weeks, March 7 - 17, 2024, with a BankNewport Family Night performance on Wednesday, March 13 at 7P. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director) and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.



Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY rounds out the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, April 23 - 28, 2024. Three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) helms this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy, which is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy. COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side" and the iconic "Being Alive."



The Encore Series



Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON opens the Encore Series with a week-long engagement, October 31 - November 5, 2023. THE BOOK OF MORMON is a nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.



The classic holiday tale Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL returns for ten performances, November 28 - December 3, 2023, with a BankNewport Family Night performance on Wednesday, November 29 at 7P. Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls "AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story."

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and the Tony® winning moves,

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations plays PPAC for a week-long return engagement, January 23 - 28, 2024. AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.



2023/2024 Season at a Glance

September 2023

FUNNY GIRL - National Tour Launch!

September 9 - 16

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

JOHNNY MATHIS - The Voice of Romance Tour

Saturday, September 23 at 8P



October/November 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

October 17 - 22

(Designated Family Show)

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

BankNewport Family Night at MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Wednesday, October 18 at 7P

Family Night Sponsor: BankNewport;

Family Night Media Sponsors: ABC 6 and NOW 93.3



THE BOOK OF MORMON

October 31 - November 5

Part of the Encore Series; of which Cox Media is the media sponsor



November/December 2023

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

November 28 - December 3

(Designated Family Show)

Part of the Encore Series; of which Cox Media is the media sponsor

Sponsored by Navigant Credit Union

BankNewport Family Night at

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Wednesday, November 29 at 7P

Family Night Sponsor: BankNewport;

Family Night Media Sponsors: ABC 6 and NOW 93.3



MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

December 19 - 31

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series



January 2024

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations

January 23 - 28

Part of the Encore Series; of which Cox Media is the media sponsor

February 2024

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 6 - 11

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

March 2024

FROZEN

March 7 - 17

(Designated Family Show)

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series



BankNewport Family Night at FROZEN

Wednesday, March 13 at 7P

Family Night Sponsor: BankNewport; Family Night Media Sponsors: ABC 6 and NOW 93.3



April 2024

COMPANY

April 23 - 28

Part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series