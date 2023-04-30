Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present MUSCRAT LOVE II: THE MUSKIES Beginning Next Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Muskrat Love II: The Muskies, a staged comic revue in two acts. Who needs the Grammys when you have the Muskies! An awards show send-up sure to leave audiences singing, laughing, smiling and wondering why more of their favorite "guilty pleasures" didn't make the list. This sequel to 2021's smash hit original show showcases some of the so-called 'worst' songs ever recorded.

Who will win the best worst song in categories like:

Best Children's Song

Best Background Vocal

Best Guitar Intro

Best Narcissist Song

Best Failed Marriage Song and so many more categories?

Which artists will win in their category and sing their hits live?

Nominees include songs like "Ring My Bell", "Yummy Yummy Yummy", "My Ding-A-Ling", "I Am Woman", "The Flintstones Theme" and SO MANY MORE. Featuring an all-star cast of favorite Cape Cod performers: Trish LaRose, Chris Edwards, Holly Hansen, Randy Doyle, Gemma Kite, James O'Neill, Matt Levesque, Alex Valentine, Louisa Gould, Emma Fitzpatrick and Emily Wade Adams. Directed by Jason Mellin, this is a show you won't want to miss!

As music director Malcolm Granger notes, "These songs were hits, otherwise we wouldn't know them. The songs aren't forgotten, and they're worthy of attention-even if it's less-than-a-Grammy-award but worthy-of-a-Musky-award." Meanwhile, the Center's Executive Director David Kuehn has been looking forward to Muskrat Love II since the first incarnation became a runaway hit a few years ago. "When Malcolm pitched the idea of the show I instantly visualized the audience singing along to every guilty pleasure we all secretly (or not) love," he says, adding, "I guarantee you will leave the theater smiling and humming. We have a stellar cast and crew and the kick-ass band we've become known for at the Center."

Curious which 'bad' songs made the cut? Maybe one of your old teenage guilty-pleasure favorites? You'll have to come and enjoy the show to find out!

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

Muskrat Love II: The Muskies Another Celebration of the Songs We Hate to Love

Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Route 28, Cotuit

May 18 - June 3, 2023 on the Main Stage

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 4:00pm

Tickets $40, $5 discount for members, $2 discount for seniors