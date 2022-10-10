Comedian Chris D'Elia To Perform At The VETS In Providence

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 10, 2022  
Comedian Chris D'Elia is bringing his Don't Push Me Tour to The VETS in Providence on February 17, 2023. The venue pre-sale will begin Wednesday, October 12th at 12 pm local time and the public on-sale is on Thursday, October 13 at 12 pm local time. For tickets and more info go-to: chrisdelia.com or visit The VETS website at TheVetsRI.com.

Chris D'Elia has become one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. His highly successful podcast CONGRATULATIONS WITH CHRIS D'ELIA has been a mainstay on iTunes' comedy podcast charts since its debut in February 2017. He is also a co-star on THE KING AND THE STING AND THE WING with Brendan Schaub.

As a stand-up comedian, D'Elia has toured the US and Canada. D'Elia has three comedy specials available on Netflix, NO PAIN (2020), MAN ON FIRE (2017), INCORRIGIBLE (2015), and he was chosen as one of four comics to represent the US in Netflix's 2019 Series COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD which features 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight different languages. His first special, WHITE MALE, BLACK COMIC, debuted on Comedy Central in 2013 and he can be seen on Comedy Central's ROAST OF Justin Bieber (2015).

D'Elia is also a father. His son, Calvin, was born in 2020.


