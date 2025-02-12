Comedian Alex Edelman Joins LIL RHODY LAUGH RIOT Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Alex Edelman has joined the lineup of performers at Lil Rhody Laugh Riot. Previously Announced Performers Include Kevin Hart, Matt Rife, Leslie Jones, Aziz Ansari, Jonathan Van Ness, Chris DiStefano, John O'Hurley, Patrick Warburton, Hannah Berner, Michael Blaustein and More!

Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, Rhode Island's new four-day comedy festival taking over Providence from March 27 - 30 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Anchored at the legendary Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS) in Providence and branching out to stages across the city, including the Providence Performing Arts Center and RI Comedy Connection, this multi-day comedy showdown will deliver a symphony of laughs, unfiltered mayhem, and razor-sharp mic drops.

In conjunction with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective will take place the same weekend in various locations across the city. Presented by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), this first-of-its-kind food and wine festival will honor Providence's culinary legacy while reflecting the city's brand - modern, inclusive and cool.

About Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known both for his solo shows—three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival—and for his TV writing. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. Edelman has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Conan, and written on shows like The Great Indoors (CBS) and Jenji Kohan's Teenage Bounty Hunters for Netflix. He is the creator of Peer Group—a show about young people—on Radio 4 and his special Live From the BBC is available on Netflix internationally. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday NightSeder, a star-studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. His comedy album Until Now was named one of the best comedy albums of 2020 by NPR's Bullseye. He has two differently sized feet.

