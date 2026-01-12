Linden Place Ballroom to Present Tribute Concert Honoring Ethel Barrymore Colt Miglietta

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the audience at the Linden Place Ballroom at 7 pm on February 12 to honor Ethel Barrymore Colt Miglietta with a concert inspired by her 1974 benefit concert, "Songs of the American Theatre." Ethel was the daughter of the great stage and film actress Ethel Barrymore, who married into the DeWolf-Colt family of Bristol.

Not only an actor and lyric soprano who gave more than 100 concerts in the USA and abroad, she was also a formidable supporter of the newly formed Bristol Arts Museum in the 1960s and 70s. The conceert welcome two Boston-based cabaret singers, Francis Gardner and Tristyn Sepersky, who will be joining Cara Massey. With expert accompanist Samantha Prindiville, they will perform songs from Broadway that span the 1920s to the 1970s, inspired by Ethel's 1974 benefit concert for the Bristol Art Museum, billed as "Songs of the American Theatre" and given in the Colt School Auditorium in Bristol, RI.

Tickets are $20 for Linden Place members and $25 for general admission and can be purchased now.