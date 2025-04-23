Cast And Creative Team Set for AMERICAN IDIOT at Wilbury Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilbury Theatre Group has revealed the cast, crew, and creative team of the final show of their 2024/25 Main Series Season: the Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning rock opera from global rock superstars Green Day: American Idiot with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. Directed by Josh Short, with choreography by Ali Kenner Brodksy and music direction by Milly Massey, the show will run May 29 through June 15, 2025.

American Idiot features performances by Michael Eckenreiter, Alexander Boyle, Paige O'Connor, Elisabet Ober, Christine Perkins, Jenna Benzinger, Nick Mendillo, Henry Stanton, Annabelle Iredale, James Lucey, Justin Voena, Grace Graham, Perry Barkett, Sofia DaSilva, Chloe Cordeiro and Ernie Lau.

Blazing guitars, pounding drums, and a restless anti-hero named Johnny - not exactly the makings of your typical musical theatre fare. Yet these elements ignite a groundbreaking American musical all the same: one driven by characters aching for something more, songs pulsing with emotion, and a story that demands you to feel, to celebrate, and to hope.

Green Day's music and Billie Joe Armstrong's lyrics captured the spirit of a generation with their Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album. The Wilbury Theatre Group's production of AMERICAN IDIOT throws that raw energy into the spotlight, delivering a bold, electrifying rock opera that lights up the stage with passion and power.

American Idiot, released in 2004, follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post 9/11 world. The subsequent Broadway musical featured the iconic album hits "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," "Holiday," and the blockbuster title track, "American Idiot" from Green Day's critically acclaimed 7th studio album. The show includes every song from the renowned record plus several songs from Green Day's 2009 album, "21st Century Breakdown," and a previously unreleased love song entitled, "When It's Time."

The New York Times calls American Idiot, "Thrillingly raucous and gorgeously wrought...served straight up, with each sneering lyric and snarling riff in place...A pulsating portrait of wasted youth." The San Francisco Chronicle says: "Packs plenty of excitement and entertainment into a remarkably theatrical rock concert...Every poetic twist and angry pun of Armstrong's words comes through with greater clarity."

