BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Update: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional

Jude Sandy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 34%

Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 33%

Jason Loete - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 15%

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%

Kyle Buonfiglio - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 15%

Kevin Broccoli - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%

Stephen Berenson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 23%

Thom Warren - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 15%

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 23%

Nick Gallo - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%

Christopher Margadonna - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 16%

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional

Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 29%

Joe Wilson jr. - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 28%

Anthony Goes - TRUE WEST - The Gamm Theatre 22%

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Mike Daniels - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%

Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 23%

Rudy Ru - MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Epic Theatre Company 10%

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%

Kai Tshikosi - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 33%

Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 29%

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 23%

Dan Perkins - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 14%

Dan Boyle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 10%

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional

Rebecca Gibel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%

Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 31%

Allsun O'Malley - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 13%

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Samantha Lima - FREAKY FRIDAY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%

Dalita Getzoyan - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 13%

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 48%

Shannon Hartman - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%

Katie Claire McGrath - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 17%

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre 17%

Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 11%

Lily Ferreira - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional

Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 36%

Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 20%

Julia Atwood - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 18%

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 19%

Tammy Brown - HAMLET - Contemporary Theater Company 14%

Betsy Rinaldi - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company 11%

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional

Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

Angela Brazil - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 33%

Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Anastasia Lafrance - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 20%

Victoria Ezikovich - GIDION'S KNOT - Counter Productions Theatre Company 18%

Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 18%

Best Choreography - Professional

Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 61%

Kelli Barclay - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 39%

Best Choreography - Semi-Professional

Brieanna Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 27%

Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 27%

Julia Gillis - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 17%

Best Costumes - Professional

Andy Jean - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 27%

Kara Harmon - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 26%

Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 24%

Best Costumes - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 46%

Victoria Ezikovich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 20%

Emma Impagliazzo and Trey Hendley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 16%

Best Director (Musical) - Professional

Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 35%

Richard Sabellico - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 24%

Josh Short - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 23%

Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional

Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 19%

Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%

Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%

Best Director (Play) - Professional

Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 52%

Taibi Magar - PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 39%

Taibi Magar - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 9%

Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional

Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 18%

Kira Hawkridge and Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - CREATION X - OUT LOUD Theatre 14%

Catherine Fox - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 13%

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 34%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%

FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 22%

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%

IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%

ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 11%

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 27%

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 21%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 15%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 12%

Best Lighting Design - Professional

Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%

Jose Santiago - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 21%

Oona Curley - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 12%

Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional

Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 25%

Dean Palmer, Jr. - TOMMY - Bristol Theatre Company 18%

Alexander Sprague - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Best Musical - Professional

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 29%

FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 25%

Best Musical - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%

IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 13%

Best Play - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 18%

Best Play - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 19%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 10%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%

Best Sound Design - Professional

Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 44%

Joanna Lynn Staub - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 29%

Mikaal Suleiman - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 23%

Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional

Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 25%

Tom Carroll - SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 22%

Jason Karol - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 21%

Best Stage Design - Professional

Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 51%

Kyle Dixon - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 25%

Kyle Dixon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre by the Sea 18%

Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 30%

Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Allii Fontaine and Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%

