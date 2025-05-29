BACK TO THE FUTURE Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now heading into its second year on the road, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has its destination set for the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) from Tuesday, June 10 to Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

During the week of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, the DeLorean Time Machine will be parked in front of PPAC, weather permitting, starting ninety minutes before each curtain time. PPAC encourages all attendees to take pictures with the iconic car and tag @provpacri and @bttfbway in social media posts.

The Providence Performing Arts Center’s engagement of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is part of the 2024/2025 Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series . Group sales pricing is available for groups of 10 or more; for more information and to order, contact Group Sales Manager Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or email phiatt@ppacri.org

In Providence, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will feature former Broadway cast member David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, original Broadway cast member Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Zachary Bigelow, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Laura Sky Herman, Ben Lanham, Giovanna Martinez, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Fisher Lane Stewart, Ross Thompson and Sophia Yacap.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production played an impressive 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Hamburg, Germany starting March 2026 for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth-year captivating audiences in London's West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical recently launched a successful production in Tokyo. It is set to premiere in Sydney on September 26, 2025, and will debut aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, in August 2025.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,800,000 people to date, and has broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

The hit Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by THE TRC COMPANY . Colin Ingram is the Lead Producer, and Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum) A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2023. In celebration of last year’s Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show’s major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, was released July 3, 2023, and is available at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently on tour across North America with announced destinations listed through summer 2026.

