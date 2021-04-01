Aurora Productions Teams Up With The Colonial Theatre Of RI

The show stars Rudy Sanda, Richard Herron, and Jamie Dufault.

Apr. 1, 2021  

Broadway's Aurora Productions is teaming up with the Colonial Theatre School of Westerly, RI to manage and offer technical support for the Colonial's summer production of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised], which will run from July 30th to August 15th.

This year's production will mark the 30th anniversary of the Colonial's "Shakespeare in the Park" festival, a free, annual offering of al fresco theater in Westerly's historic Wilcox Park.

The show stars Rudy Sanda, Richard Herron, and Jamie Dufault. It is directed by Marion Markham and edited by Liam Griscom.

Learn more at https://colonialtheaterart.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser

Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories
Wilbury Theatre Group Announces KRAPPS LAST TAPE Photo

Wilbury Theatre Group Announces KRAPP'S LAST TAPE

PPACs Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients Photo

PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients

VIDEO: Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir Debuts Music Video For Original Song Guide Photo

VIDEO: Rhode Island Youth Theatre Virtual Choir Debuts Music Video For Original Song 'Guide Me Home'

Spectrum Theater Ensemble Announces Mario Gomez As New Executive Director Photo

Spectrum Theater Ensemble Announces Mario Gomez As New Executive Director


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents Hans Christian Andersen's Stage Dreams
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents SHUFFLE PLAY
  • The Royal Danish Opera Presents Hans Christian Andersen's Stage Dreams