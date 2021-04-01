Aurora Productions Teams Up With The Colonial Theatre Of RI

Broadway's Aurora Productions is teaming up with the Colonial Theatre School of Westerly, RI to manage and offer technical support for the Colonial's summer production of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised], which will run from July 30th to August 15th.

This year's production will mark the 30th anniversary of the Colonial's "Shakespeare in the Park" festival, a free, annual offering of al fresco theater in Westerly's historic Wilcox Park.

The show stars Rudy Sanda, Richard Herron, and Jamie Dufault. It is directed by Marion Markham and edited by Liam Griscom.

Learn more at https://colonialtheaterart.org/.