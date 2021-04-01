Theatre Raleigh Adds THE FIRE OF FREEDOM To The 2021 Line Up

It has already been announced that Theatre Raleigh will start their 2021 Season with the crowd pleasing Broadway concert, Oh, What A Night!, but now have added to the beginning of the summer is the adaptation of David Cecelski's book, The Fire of Freedom by Howard L. Craft and starring Mike Wiley.

The story follows Abraham H. Galloway, a fiery young slave rebel, radical abolitionist, and Union spy who rose out of bondage to become one of the most significant and stirring black leaders in the South during the Civil War. Throughout his brief, mercurial life, Galloway fought against slavery and injustice. He risked his life behind enemy lines, recruited black soldiers for the North, and fought racism in the Union army's ranks. He also stood at the forefront of an African American political movement, even leading a historic delegation of black southerners to the White House to meet with President Lincoln and to demand the full rights of citizenship. He later became one of the first black men elected to the North Carolina legislature. Long hidden from history, Galloway's story reveals a war unfamiliar to most of us.

"I feel lucky to have a friend and collaborator in Mike Wiley. Not only are we already scheduled to premiere the play he co-wrote with Howard Craft, Peace of Clay later this year, but now he has allowed us to present the Wake County premiere of The Fire of Freedom" says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh Producing Artistic Director. "The Fire of Freedom will play Jun 18th - 20th in celebration and honor of Juneteenth for those who feel comfortable to gather in our new Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, and we will offer his pre-recorded filming of the play On Demand the following week!"

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road., between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. Limited in-person tickets are on sale now! Ticket prices starts at $30. Seating is General Admission. Theatre Raleigh is following all COVID safety guidelines, so the audience will be socially distanced and asked to keep their mask on when not eating or drinking.

To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4M00000F4PGfUAN Video On Demand tickets are $20 per device and will go on sale Monday June 21st!