Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum Present THE BEST OF YET TO COME
The Best of Yet to Come runs for one night only, Wednesday, November 30th.
Switchyard Theatre Company and The Cary Playwrights' Forum have teamed up for a joint end-of-year fundraising event, The Best of Yet to Come. All proceeds will be split between the two organizations to continue their efforts in developing, workshopping, and producing new theatrical works in the Triangle.
The event features an evening of music, comedy, short plays and monologues, both on-stage and interspersed among the guests in the Ballroom of the Transfer Company Food Hall in Raleigh. The event is set in a casual atmosphere, with ample time for socializing in the Hall or the Ballroom, and guests are encouraged to stay for a few minutes or the whole evening,
The Best of Yet to Come runs for one night only, Wednesday, November 30th, with doors opening at 6:30pm and running until 10pm, in the Ballroom at the Transfer Company Food Hall, 500 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601. General admission is $5, with raffle ticket sales and a portion of signature drink purchases going to the two companies. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209026®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fswitchyard.ticketleap.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
