Rodney Carrington to Bring LET ME IN! Tour to Raleigh

Triple threat Rodney Carrington just announced an additional 10 tour stops that have been added to his touring schedule for the Let Me In! Tour. The freshly announced dates start in March, including a stop in Raleigh at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on March 26, 2022.

Carrington's witty and mature comedy is curated and shared through his music, standup, writing, and acting. Carrington's newest single "Let Me In," is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10am and are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 1-800-982-2787. For more information visit RodneyCarrington.com.

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth" (released 2017) climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

Rodney broke through with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney" in 1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums: Live, Morning Wood, Nutsack, Greatest Hits, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, C'mon Laugh You Bastards, Laughter's Good and The Hits, all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. "Hangin' With Rodney" and "Morning Wood" earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status.

Rodney also released "Make it Christmas" which features his original song "Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to our military. Rodney also added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book "Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.

Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, "Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, cowrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, "Beer for My Horses," which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth." Rodney's also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards), hosting the American Country New Year's Eve Live show on FOX, and won "Supporting Character of the Year" from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins' music video "I Got My Game On."