Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' EVERY BRILLIANT THING

PlayMakers Repertory Company opened its production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig this weekend. Check out photos from the production below!

A stylish whodunit, this year marks the 90th anniversary of the publication of Agatha Christie’s classic book. Resident Dramaturg Gregory Kable says it is just as entertaining now as it was when it was first published.

The PlayMakers’ production is directed by Tracy Bersley and stars veteran resident company member Jeffrey Blair Cornell (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers) as Hercule Poirot.

Joining Cornell are Hope Alexander (As You Like It, PlayMakers), Jim Roof (Wit, The Alliance), Julia Gibson, (Misery, PlayMakers), Jeffrey Meanza (Hamlet, PlayMakers), and Gwendolyn Schwinke (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers), They are joined by Saleemah Sharpe (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers), Hayley Cartee (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers) and Adam Valentine (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers). First-year UNC’s Professional Actor Training Program students Reez Bailey and Matthew Donahue complete the company.

The creative team includes Tony Cisek (Scenic Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting), and Michael Keck (Sound), all of whom are making their PlayMakers’ debut. Anne Kennedy (A Wrinkle in Time, PlayMakers) is designing the costume. UNC’s Department of Dramatic Art Alumna Katie Cunningham will serve as Vocal Coach.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Murder on the Orient Express opened Saturday, March 9, and runs through March 24. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org

