OKLAHOMA! Premieres At DPAC in March 2022

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century. The Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical premieres at DPAC March 29 - April 3rd as part of Truist Broadway's new season.

DPAC is offering Durham residents exclusive access to $15 - $20 + taxes tickets for select reserved seats to OKLAHOMA! These tickets must be purchased in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.

Direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway comes an OKLAHOMA! that looks and sounds like America today. The Daily Beast raves "Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma!. Daniel Fish's daring, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is different-brilliantly so."



OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this production "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker). Without changing a word of text, this visionary production allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

Learn more at DPACnc.com.