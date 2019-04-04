NC Theatre Announces Casting For MURDER FOR TWO

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, is proud to announce casting for its upcoming production of Murder for Two, playing April 26-May 5, 2019 in A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious show, two performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy.

Starring in the role of Marcus Moscowicz, an ambitious young police officer, is New York City-based songwriter and actor Brandon Lambert. He previously starred in the first national tour, Canadian premiere, and various regional productions of Murder for Two. His debut musical At First Sight was commissioned and produced by the Mountain Playhouse in 2017. He's also had five Theatre for Young Audiences musicals commissioned and produced by Mt. Gretna Theatre.

Martin Landry will play The Suspects in NC Theatre's production of Murder for Two. Since joining the national tour of Murder for Two in early 2015, Martin has appeared as both The Suspects and Marcus at nine different theatres in eight different states. His New York credits include Til Divorce Do Us Part, George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, and Son of a Gun.

J. Scott Lapp will direct Murder for Two after working as the Associate Off-Broadway director and helming the national tour. He is an alumnus of the Directors Lab West, and is the Artistic Director of The Barn Stage Company in Temecula, CA. His previous Associate/Assistant Directing credits include Bonnie & Clyde on Broadway), Prince of Egypt (International production), and the national tour and Off-Broadway productions of Murder for Two. Jeremy's directorial credits include international productions of Murder for Two and regional productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Sweeney Todd.

Award-winning director, writer, choreographer, and filmmaker, Wendy Seyb, will choreograph NC Theatre's Murder for Two. Her career highlights include choreographing The Pee-Wee Herman Show (Broadway/HBO), and Sting and Oscar Isaac at Carnegie Hall, working with Christopher Lloyd in his return to theater, and premiering her original award-winning short film, starring Emmy-winner Peter Scolari, at top film festivals. Her Off-Broadway highlights include choreographing The Toxic Avenger Musical and the Off-Broadway and national tours of Murder for Two.

Murder for Two opens Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, May 5 in A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949. Officer Moscowicz is a small town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills-with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? The perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious show, two performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy!

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier, non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youth. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.





