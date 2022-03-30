Kurtis Conner Comes To DPAC, August 20

Kurtis Conner's national headlining tour will begin across the United States in June 2022 and will be making a stop at DPAC on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

A sell-out performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. Kurtis Conner Live will feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com

Kurtis Conner is embarking on his most ambitious solo comedy tour yet. After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 3.7 million subscribers worldwide. His 2016 stand-up record Cuppla Jokes reached number 6 on the Billboard comedy chart and number 1 on iTunes, while his videos regularly hit the top ten trending page on YouTube. Conner has previously appeared on stage alongside collaborators Danny Gonzalez, and Drew Gooden. He hosts the Very Really Good podcast.