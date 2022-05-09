Joe Bonamassa Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3

Three-time Grammy nominee, 25x Billboard chart topper and Blues-Rock star Joe Bonamassa announces a run of shows for Fall of 2022. The 22-date tour across the U.S. includes a two-night stop at the iconic Chicago Theatre and ends on the West Coast in Washington State where he hasn't performed in 5 years.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. Now, with even bolder energy than ever before, Bonamassa holds the power of controlling both his artistry and his business in both hands.

With 25 #1 albums, yearly sold-out tours worldwide and custom annual cruises, he's a hard act to beat. Joe knows his worth, and albeit humble, he plans to continue to beat the odds and exceed the expectations of naysayers. His most recent album is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar, is backed by a stellar band of some of the top musicians around and is ready to bring live music back to his fans.

His most recent release Time Clocks is a testament to his credentials and a toast to his longtime fans. His new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. It's Joe Bonamassa at his finest, ready to rock. "What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date," explains Bonamassa. His longtime producer Kevin Shirley adds, "I think Joe Bonamassa has made an album that is truly transitional. From a blues musician to a superstar artist, [and] I'm so thrilled to be along for the ride." Joe and Kevin brought on the legendary Bob Clearmountain to mix the epic tracks, and Bob declares that "This is one of the best albums I've mixed in years. Joe is not only one of the finest blues & rock guitarists of our time, he's also a brilliant songwriter, [which is] impressively apparent on this record."

i??For more information about tour dates and more visit www.jbonamassa.com Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-n minated artist who recently achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart, with the studio album Time Clocks, Joe is only in his mid-40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

The New York state native opened for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old and has since played alongside such artists as Eric Clapton John Lee Hooker, Warren Haynes, Steve Winwood Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy , among others. Building on their 30-year partnership, Bonamassa and his manager, Roy Weisman, created their own record label, management, marketing and concert promotion company called J&R Adventures two decades ago. Together, the two mavericks devised a 360-degree independent business model that has survived and thrived during one of the music industry's most uncertain eras.

Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career but now he has found a new way to surprise his fans and music lovers. His latest studio album Time Clocks was released in 2022, marking his most raw, rocking album yet, featuring his unmatched vocals and playing skills. The album rediscovers Joe at a newfound peak with heartfelt songwriting and an unparalleled Blues Rock prowess.

Joe also runs a non-profit organization called Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, whose mission is to promote and sustain music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the non-profit has funded schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 70,000 students across the country.

Bonamassa has also been working hard to raise money for musicians affected by the pandemic crisis by creating the Fueling Musicians Program. The initiative is a relief plan for helping touring musicians and provides immediate cash payments of $1,500 to help artists focus on their music career and get back on the road.

To date, they've raised over $500,000 and distributed money to over 300 artists. The 3rd annual Stream-A- Thon event raised over $60,000 for Fueling musicians, which aired on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, May 13th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $149, $129, $99, $89, $79 and $59 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.