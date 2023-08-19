Jerry Seinfeld to Play DPAC in November

DPAC and JS Touring have announced that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the DPAC stage on Saturday, November 18, 2023, for two shows (7pm & 9:30pm). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25, at 10am.

America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the DPAC stage in Durham, North Carolina, to perform his newest stand-up routine on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10am! Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

