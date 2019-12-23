Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Raleigh:
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Holiday Production
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best Play (Local)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Touring Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Nehemiah Lawson - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%
Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT 7%
Ethan Martin - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 6%
Gus Allen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 15%
Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
Stephen Moore - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 9%
Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 13%
Blair Thompson - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 8%
Alexa Lasanta - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 8%
Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 22%
Yolanda Rabun - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - PlayMakers Repertory Company 15%
Connie McCoy - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 10%
Ellenore Scott - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
Jacob Toth - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 12%
Jacob Toth - GREASE - Temple Theatre 9%
Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 14%
Claudia Stephens - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%
Alex Allison - GREASE - Temple Theatre Company 8%
Suzanne Agins - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Peggy Taphorn - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 8%
Jesse Gephart - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%
Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 18%
David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
Jesse Gephart - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Theatre Raleigh 9%
Gianmarco Colucci - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 22%
Jude Stumpf - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 14%
Freddy Perkins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 5%
Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park 15%
Brandon J. Pierce - NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 11%
Jesse Gephart - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Honest Pint 10%
Brett Williams - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 12%
Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre 11%
Allison Podlogar - SWEENEY TODD - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 10%
Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 14%
Olivia London - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Tyanna West - STUFF HAPPENS - Theatre Raleigh 9%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 19%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 16%
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 22%
Marika Kent - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%
Matt Artigues - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 7%
MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 19%
BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 13%
GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 10%
OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 16%
ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 31%
Sarah Wussow - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%
Edward robinson - ANNIE - NC Theatre 7%
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 17%
NATIVE SON - Playmakers Rep 8%
BRING IT ON - NCT Conservatory 8%
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 18%
THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 15%
NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 9%
Adam Koch - IN THE HEIGHTS - NC Theatre 10%
Sarah Harris - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Abby Kuchar - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 9%
Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 19%
Eric Alexander Collins - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 14%
Bryan Hitzigrath - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
HAMILTON - DPAC 44%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - DPAC 14%
THE KING AND I - NC Theatre/Duke Energy Center 10%
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Holiday Production
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best Play (Local)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Touring Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.