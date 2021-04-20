DPAC Announces Date For Spring Virtual Food Drive

Today, it was announced that DPAC is hosting a Spring Virtual Food Drive, which will take place through Friday, April 30th.

In partnership with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle of the Triangle, DPAC invites the community, friends, members and past guests to join us as they work to support local families in this time of need.

All gifts made to DPAC's Spring Virtual Food Drive will be matched for up to $50,000 by the Mead Family Foundation.

"Our partnership with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is one of the most rewarding relationships that we have established," said Megan Rindoks, DPAC's Community Engagement Manager. "Last year, our local community donated over $75,000 to our food drive, which provided thousands of meals to those in need. It's amazing to see the difference we can make when we join together, and I look forward to hosting another virtual food drive this spring."

To donate or receive more information, please visit http://bit.ly/DPACSpringFoodDrive or www.DPACnc.com and click on the slide for the Spring Virtual Food Drive.

Each dollar donated helps provide healthy meals and makes a real difference for the community. The company is happy to support the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, as they diligently work to make certain our neighbors do not question where their next meal will come from.