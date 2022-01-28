COVID-19 Startup Curative Offers Testing Access At DPAC

COVID-19 testing and public health service startup Curative today announced the deployment of a new testing site in Downtown Durham. The site is located at DPAC - The Durham Performing Arts Center and will be the first testing site for the center.

"As we continue our 2021 / 2022 season, DPAC's commitment to health and safety remains steadfast," said Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC. "We are proud to serve as a testing site for the Durham community through our partnership with Curative, adding another layer to DPAC's Safety First Commitment."

"Curative is proud to be partnering with DPAC and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic," said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. "Curative's goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy testing kiosk. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients."

Curative offers shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. Once the patient completes the test, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be processed in the lab. The sample collection process can be viewed here.

On-site registration testing is available. Appointments are available at curative.com as well as additional information on all of Curative's offerings, including other testing sites in North Carolina and nationwide.