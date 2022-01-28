Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COVID-19 Startup Curative Offers Testing Access At DPAC

pixeltracker

Testing kiosk provides service at no out-of-pocket cost.

Jan. 28, 2022 Â 

COVID-19 testing and public health service startup Curative today announced the deployment of a new testing site in Downtown Durham. The site is located at DPAC - The Durham Performing Arts Center and will be the first testing site for the center.

"As we continue our 2021 / 2022 season, DPAC's commitment to health and safety remains steadfast," said Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC. "We are proud to serve as a testing site for the Durham community through our partnership with Curative, adding another layer to DPAC's Safety First Commitment."

"Curative is proud to be partnering with DPAC and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic," said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. "Curative's goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy testing kiosk. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients."

Curative offers shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. Once the patient completes the test, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be processed in the lab. The sample collection process can be viewed here.

On-site registration testing is available. Appointments are available at curative.com as well as additional information on all of Curative's offerings, including other testing sites in North Carolina and nationwide.


Related Articles View More Raleigh Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Beautiful Song Title Tee
Beautiful Song Title Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar Guitar Pick Set
Jesus Christ Superstar Guitar Pick Set

More Hot Stories For You

  • WOMAN IN THE CHAIR to Get North American Release in 2022
  • TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Nominated for 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards
  • Producers of TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WEST SIDE STORY & More Nominated for 2022 PGA Awards
  • MAURICE HINES: BRING THEM BACK to Premiere on STARZ in February 2022