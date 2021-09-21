Vanport Mosaic and CoHo Productions Present MARTHA BAKES, October 14 -17

Martha Bakes, a new play for the American stage by Don Wilson Glenn, directed by Damaris Webb, starring Victoria Alvarez Chacon and Melanie Moseley.

The true stories of Martha Washington & Ona Marie Judge, as told during a slave revolt on Mount Vernon on a vaudevillian detour through a revolution and insurrection that never happened. A fully staged world premier, commissioned by The Vanport Mo saic to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 13th amendment. Emancipation! Representation! Sweetmeats!

Using the device of the one-woman show, Martha Bakes takes a satirical lens to American Colonial HerStory. Part historical biography, part cooking show, and all physical theater, we are invited into the relationship between Martha Washington, our original First Lady, and her dower slave Oney Marie Judge during an imagined slave revolt on Mount Vernon. The play begins with Martha, the fresh widow of George Washington, socially distancing herself during a fictitious slave uprising on Mount Vernon. The slaves have learned the contents of George's will declaring that the over 350 enslaved bodies on the plantation are to be set free - upon the death of Martha. Enduring her new found circumstances with a pleasant disposition, Martha bakes us a three-course meal during the revolt, as she barricades herself in the kitchen and with each preparation reflects on her influential role with scant representation in the cre

ation of our Nation. Act II is the story of Ona Marie Judge, who has returned to Mount Vernon to learn if her family's emancipation is included in the will. That the suffrage and abolition movements are not al ways easy bedfellows echo the legacies of racism, sexism and voter suppression that our Nation is still struggling to unpack today.

Proof of vaccine and masks required

Limited seating with updated HVAC system

Live and in-person for one week only: October 14 -17

Thursday - Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 2p

CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St

Sliding scale tickets on Eventbrite

Learn more at www.vanportmosaic.org