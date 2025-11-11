Tickets to THE MUSIC MAN and More to go on Sale at Pikes Peak Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has revealed that single tickets to the Broadway touring productions of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN, CLUE and MRS. DOUBTFIRE will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. These engagements are part of the 25–26 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series and will be held at Pikes Peak Center.



Information about each touring production can be found below.



Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN

Feb. 24–26, 2026

Pikes Peak Center





There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.



CLUE

March 23–25, 2026

Pikes Peak Center





A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.



MRS. DOUBTFIRE

April 28–30, 2026

Pikes Peak Center



A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Colorado Springs in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.



Please note: BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, AXS.com, PikesPeakCenter.com and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 25–26 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

