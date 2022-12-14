Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Hult Center in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 14, 2022  
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Hult Center in January

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be purchased at BroadwayinEugene.com, hultcenter.org or by calling 1-541-682-5000. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.


Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; at Gallery Theater Lead Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; at Gallery Theater Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
PETE Presents THE AMERICANS A Co-Production With The Historic Alberta House Photo
PETE Presents THE AMERICANS A Co-Production With The Historic Alberta House
PETE presents THE AMERICANS a co-production with the Historic Alberta House runs January 19 - February 4 at Alberta House.
Review: ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage
What did our critic think of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage? It's the theatrical equivalent of hot cocoa with whipped cream.
Boom Arts to Present U.S. Premiere Of OKINUM By ONISHKA Productions in February Photo
Boom Arts to Present U.S. Premiere Of OKINUM By ONISHKA Productions in February
Boom Arts is presenting the U.S. premiere of the solo theater performance OKINUM following its run at the International PuSh Festival in Vancouver, BC, and in Berlin, Germany. OKINUM will have a limited three-day engagement February 9-11, 2023, at the Hampton Opera Center.

More Hot Stories For You


PETE Presents THE AMERICANS A Co-Production With The Historic Alberta HousePETE Presents THE AMERICANS A Co-Production With The Historic Alberta House
December 9, 2022

PETE presents THE AMERICANS a co-production with the Historic Alberta House runs January 19 - February 4 at Alberta House.
Boom Arts to Present U.S. Premiere Of OKINUM By ONISHKA Productions in FebruaryBoom Arts to Present U.S. Premiere Of OKINUM By ONISHKA Productions in February
December 9, 2022

Boom Arts is presenting the U.S. premiere of the solo theater performance OKINUM following its run at the International PuSh Festival in Vancouver, BC, and in Berlin, Germany. OKINUM will have a limited three-day engagement February 9-11, 2023, at the Hampton Opera Center.
Michael J. Fox To Join FAN EXPO in Portland in FebruaryMichael J. Fox To Join FAN EXPO in Portland in February
December 8, 2022

Fans will have the chance to meet Michael J. Fox when he 'travels' to FAN EXPO Portland on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18 at Oregon Convention Center.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022

Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Triangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening TomorrowTriangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening Tomorrow
November 30, 2022

Triangle Productions opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END tomorrow, running December 1 – 17th.
share