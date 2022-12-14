THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Hult Center in January

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be purchased at BroadwayinEugene.com, hultcenter.org or by calling 1-541-682-5000. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.