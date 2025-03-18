THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and More Set for Broadway in Portland 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Portland has revealed the 2025-2026 season of Broadway shows at Keller Auditorium. The season will feature touring productions direct from Broadway in addition to some returning all-time classics.



Subscription renewals go on sale March 18 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available later this spring. The season will feature Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more. See the full lineup here!



SOME LIKE IT HOT | September 2 – 7, 2025

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



DISNEY’S THE LION KING | September 17 – 28, 2025

Season Option*



More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Portland’s best-loved musical returns to Keller Auditorium. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.



SHUCKED | October 28 – November 2, 2025



SHUCKED is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL | January 6 – 11, 2026



Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.



THE WIZ | February 3 – 8, 2026

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!



THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL | March 10 – 15, 2026



THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-song writer Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.



LES MISÉRABLES | March 31 – April 5, 2026

Season Option*



Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | April 29 – May 10, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, PHANTOM will launch a new multi-year North American tour in November 2025, premiering at Keller Auditorium in April 2026.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to more than160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.



MAMMA MIA! | June 2 – 7, 2026

Season Option*



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.



For more than 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.



BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL | June 16 – 21, 2026



Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Portland in 2026. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.



Comments