THE LION KING Tour is Coming to Keller Auditorium in September

Performances will run from Wednesday, September 17 to Sunday, September 28.
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King is pleased to welcome David D’Lancy Wilson as Mufasa and Gilbert Domally as Simba. Wilson and Domally will begin performances on Tuesday, September 23 in Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium, where the award-winning musical will play a two-week return engagement from September 17 – 28, 2025.
Current tour cast members Darnell Abraham (Mufasa) and Erick D. Patrick (Simba) will play their final performances in Portland on September 21, 2025.
Wilson is currently playing the role of Mufasa in the Toronto sit-down production of The Lion King, which will conclude a triumphant run at the Princess of Wales Theatre on August 30. He was previously seen onstage in Canadian productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Hairspray, and his film and television credits include Trap and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Domally joins the tour direct from the Broadway production of The Lion King, where he was in the ensemble and understudied the role of Simba. His regional theater credits include The Color Purple, Hairspray, The Little Mermaid and Cabaret.
The touring production also features Peter Hargrave (Scar), Tshidi Manye (Rafiki), Robert Creighton (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Brinie Wallace (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).
The role of Young Simba is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of Young Nala is alternated between Jaxyn Damasco and Emmanuella Olaitan.
Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Kyle Robert Carter, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae’ Martin, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Eric Shawn, Kevin Ricardo Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang and Jordan Nicole Willis.