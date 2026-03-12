Brent Gunter to Debut 'TRADE WINDS' at Portland's Newmark Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On May 15, composer and guitarist Brent Gunter will premiere his new instrumental album Trade Winds in a special live concert production at the Newmark Theatre. The event will take place at the Newmark Theatre, one of Portland's premier venues for performing arts and cultural events.

The production will feature a world-class lineup of musicians performing original compositions that blend expressive Spanish guitar, atmospheric arrangements, global musical influences, and melodic rock energy.

For one evening, the Newmark Theatre will become an immersive performance environment as the live premiere is captured on film during the performance as part of a cinematic concert production.

The May 15 performance will serve as the official live premiere of Trade Winds and the only planned filming of the production before a public audience.

The event marks the first public presentation of the music from Trade Winds, inviting audiences to experience the project in the moment of its debut.

Following Gunter's earlier release Andalucia, the new work expands his evolving instrumental sound — combining intimate guitar performance with expansive arrangements and global musical textures.

“This project was conceived to live both on stage and on film,” said Gunter. “The goal was to capture the energy of a live performance while allowing the music to unfold in a beautiful and cinematic way.”

Tickets are available through Portland'5 Centers for the Arts.

Event Information:

Friday May 15, 2026 - 7:30PM

Portland'5 Center for the Arts - Newmark Theatre

1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Tickets and event details: www.portland5.com/event/brent-gunter-trade-winds-premiere-concert