LES Shakespeare Company to Present THE WORDS WILL COME World Premiere

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LES Shakespeare Company will present the world premiere of The Words Will Come, a multisensory theatrical work exploring dyslexia, running June 4-28, 2026 at Shaking the Tree Theatre in Portland.

In The Words Will Come, a young Iranian-American girl struggles to make sense of letters that refuse to behave, navigating school, language, and identity while discovering unexpected guidance from the brilliant mind of Albert Einstein.

Written and directed by Melody Erfani, with contributions from Sasha Hawkins, Sarah Miles, and SMW, the production blends projection, sound design, and physical storytelling to create an immersive theatrical experience that invites audiences inside the dyslexic mind.

Through shifting projections, soundscapes, and physical storytelling, The Words Will Come explores both the frustrations and the creative strengths of dyslexia. Words slip out of place, perceptions flip, and audiences experience how language can feel when the brain processes it differently.

The Words Will Come was developed through residencies at HB Studio in New York and the Alembic Artist Residency at Performance Works Northwest, where the team explored the piece's immersive and multisensory approach before bringing the work to Portland for its world premiere.

In addition to performances, the production will feature post-show talkbacks and community engagement events exploring dyslexia, neurodivergent learning, and arts education. Additional workshops for educators and students are planned pending funding support.

LES Shakespeare Company develops new works and bold retellings that center underrepresented voices and invite audiences into dialogue about complex social themes. Since its founding in 2014, the company has developed original productions in New York City and Portland, including the critically praised BEE زنبور, an all-female Middle Eastern cast production exploring immigration and family history.

The cast features Kelly Saunders (Lala), Alex Abdelwahed (Sheila), and Amy Driesler (Einstein). Raz Mostaghimi serves as understudy.