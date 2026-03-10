LES MISÉRABLES National Tour is Coming to Portland

An epic musical is taking the stage this week as Des Moines Performing Arts gets ready for an epic change of its own. This week, it was announced that Monica Holt will take over as President and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts, succeeding Jeff Chelsvig, who is retiring. A big thank you to Jeff Chelsvig for the work he has done over the years, introducing so many to the power of the performing arts. The epic tale taking the stage at Des Moines Performing Arts is none other than the return engagement of “Les Misérables.”