Portland Center Stage Reveals Heather De Michele As New Managing Director

Portland Center Stage at The Armory announced the appointment of Heather de Michele as its new Managing Director, effective April 6, 2026. A seasoned arts administrator with experience at Live Wire Radio, The Groundlings Theatre & School, and American Girl Theatre, de Michele will oversee strategic, financial, and operational leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Heather de Michele is a theatre artist turned nonprofit arts leader with over 15 years of experience driving organizational growth, community partnerships, and advancing equity in the arts. She joins Portland Center Stage as Managing Director following nearly six years as Executive Director of Live Wire Radio, where she led donor stewardship and fundraising campaigns, built deep ties across the Portland arts community, and championed the organization's mission to amplify underrepresented voices to a national audience. Before her time at Live Wire Radio, Heather spent a decade as Managing Director of The Groundlings Theatre & School in Los Angeles, where she significantly grew the organization's patron base and student enrollment and developed a nationally recognized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program in partnership with NBC/Universal that provided scholarships to hundreds of students annually.

Portland Center Stage Board Chair Jelani Memory states, “Heather has a deep background in the performing arts, theater, and executive-level work within non-profits. We strongly believe Heather will bring both her business acumen and a strong leadership vision to the future of PCS.”

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at Portland Center Stage,” adds de Michele. “Nearly six years with Live Wire Radio have given me a deep appreciation for what the arts mean to this city — the connections they forge, the conversations they spark, and the way they bring this community to life in ways nothing else can. I carry that experience with me into this next chapter with enormous gratitude and enthusiasm. Portland Center Stage has been a cornerstone of this city's cultural life, and I am deeply honored to help shape its next chapter."

Like many theaters nationwide, Portland Center Stage (PCS) and downtown Portland continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Located in the heart of the Pearl District, PCS plays a vital role in driving foot traffic and economic activity for surrounding businesses through its productions, education programs, and community events.

The incoming Managing Director will be charged with navigating the evolving challenges facing the national theater field while capitalizing on opportunities to strengthen earned revenue, deepen audience relationships, and ensure a resilient future for the organization.

PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf affirms, "I'm overjoyed to partner with Heather de Michele at Portland Center Stage! Her extensive, innovative leadership experience in the arts will support a bright and thriving future at PCS.”

The Managing Director appointment follows a comprehensive national search led by a dedicated Board committee in partnership with the external executive search firm, Evolution Management Consultants (EMC).

The search drew more than 60 applicants from across the country. The firm conducted 25 initial interviews and 17 second interviews, ultimately advancing 11 candidates for deeper consideration. From that pool, four semi-finalists were selected, with three finalists invited to participate in a robust, multi-stakeholder interview process before a final recommendation was made. This rigorous and inclusive process reflects PCS's commitment to thoughtful leadership selection and long-term organizational stability as it enters its next chapter.

"It was an honor to work with the staff, board, and community at Portland Center Stage, one of the country's flagship theaters producing innovative and captivating work for the city of Portland,” says EMC Partner and Co-Founder, Al Heartley. “I am excited to see how Heather and Marissa's partnership pushes the arts forward in the city, state, and nationally."