ATHENA Comes to 21ten Theatre

Athena will be performed at 21ten Theatre this month. Athena will be performing March 13-29, 2026.

Athena and Mary Wallace are training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together. They compete against each other. They spend their lives together. They wish they were friends.

From Award-winning playwright Gracie Gardner, following an acclaimed extended run in New York, comes a fierce coming of age comedy where two teenagers parry class, competition and power as they practice fencing and life. But only one will win - en garde.

Featuring actors Alannah Walker, Isabel McTighe, and Cora Beeman. Directed by Christine Freije.

It is the fourth production in 21ten Theatre’s fourth season, following Apple Season, Madonna of the Cat, The Snow Globe, and You Stupid Darkness!. Past 21ten shows include Stupid F***ing Bird, 52 Pick-Up, Dorothy’s Dictionary, Chekhov! 3 Farces, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, and The Other Place.