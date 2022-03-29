Spencer Day To Perform At Boys & Girls Aid's Fostering Futures Virtual Event

Boys & Girls Aid has announced that its 6th Annual Fostering Futures fundraising event to support foster care children will take place virtually on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:00pm PT.

Presented by The Standard, this year's event will be broadcast on Boys & Girls Aid's Facebook (www.facebook.com/BoysAndGirlsAid) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/BoysAndGirlsAid) pages and will feature an exclusive special performance by #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter Spencer Day from his new album "Broadway By Day."

"The most powerful support system in the world is family," said Dr. Suzan Huntington, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Aid. "We're committed to ensuring every child grows up with a family of their own. And we're delighted to welcome Spencer Day into our extended family as he entertains viewers with a classic song about hope for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home."

Funds raised through the event will enable Boys & Girls Aid to help care for children living in foster care and ensure every child has a safe place to call home. The 8,000 children currently living in Oregon's foster care system need assistance more than ever.

In 1885, Boys & Girls Aid was founded in response to a crisis. Children were being a??abandoned on the streets of Portland with nowhere to go. The agency created a home for a??these children to go to and connections in the community to find families for them. Over the last 137 years, Boys & Girls Aid has found families for more than 100,000 children.

For more information on Boys & Girls Aid and Fostering Futures, please visit www.boysandgirlsaid.org/fosteringfutures.