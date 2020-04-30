Rogue Valley Plague Theatre Reads Shakespeare's Sonnets on Facebook

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford has helped form the Rogue Valley Plague Theatre Company. The group is sharing readings of Shakespeare's sonnets on Facebook.

Members have been posting their readings of the sonnets every weekday. Each day focuses on one of Shakespeare's 154 sonnets.

"Some sonnets that are absolutely exquisitely profound and beautiful and some that are just silly," Susan Aversa-Orrego, the director of the Collaborative Theatre, told Fox 26 Medford. "We have a gentleman that on Monday nights puts his sonnets to music. So there's music involved in some of them."

Aversa-Orrego says there are people in the group from all over the world who have joined.

Read more on Fox 26 Medford and check out the project here.





