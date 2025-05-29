Producing Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb Concludes Tenure at Bag&Baggage Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bag&Baggage Productions today announced that Producing Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb will conclude his tenure with the company in June. Whitcomb is leaving to pursue a graduate degree in Urban Planning and to work in Community Engagement with Trimet, deepening his lifelong commitment to public service.

“Leaving Bag&Baggage was not an easy decision, but it is the right one for my personal and professional growth and for the long-term health of the organization,” Whitcomb wrote in his resignation letter. “Bag&Baggage welcomed me exactly as I am, honored my ideas, and helped me discover the best version of myself. I walk away grateful, inspired, and confident in the company’s future.”

Board President Bianca McCarthy thanked Whitcomb for his transformative leadership. “Nik joined us in the wake of the pandemic and reignited our artistic spirit,” McCarthy said. “He championed daring repertory, forged new partnerships, and reintroduced downtown Hillsboro audiences to the joy of gathering for live performance. His warmth and vision strengthened our connection to the community, and we are profoundly grateful for everything he contributed onstage and off.”

During his two-and-a-half years at the helm, Whitcomb curated seasons that blended classics with bold new voices, including the regional premiere of Red Velvet, the exuberant outdoor staging of Tartuffe on the Civic Center Plaza, and the launch of the Native Theater Project with the original work Diné Nishłį (I am a Sacred Being). He also established the Hillsboro Youth Performance Ensemble, a paid training program that gives local teens hands-on experience in every facet of production. These initiatives broadened Bag&Baggage’s audience, deepened relationships with schools and civic groups, and showcased the company’s commitment to equity and inclusion.

The Board of Directors is meeting to determine next steps, including exploring a range of artistic leadership models, and will share additional information about the company’s artistic future soon. There are no plans to alter the 2025/2026 Season at this time.

