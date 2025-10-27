Portland Center Stage Will Present Lauren Gunderson’s LOUISA MAY ALCOTT’S LITTLE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Center Stage will present Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Lauren Gunderson this holiday season, directed by Joanie Schultz (Frida…A Self Portrait), in co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic novel will feature original music, movement, and romance, with a touch of holiday spirit.

Lauren Gunderson, America’s most produced living playwright, has crafted a new version of Alcott’s beloved story centered on sisterhood and resilience. Alcott, an abolitionist and Civil War hospital worker, drew from her own life and family to write Little Women in 1868 — a novel that has remained continuously in print for over 150 years.

“As an adult, I've come to see how radical and deeply human this story is,” said Director Joanie Schultz. “I hope the audience leaves feeling connected — to themselves, to each other, and to the women who came before us. I hope, like Louisa intended, they leave believing that art and love are acts of daring... and that both can change the world.”

PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf added, “I'm so thrilled to launch this gorgeous, sharply written adaptation of Little Women. It has everything we want at the holidays — humor, romance, and deep family bonds. Bring your kids and your grandparents out to this warm, wonderful show.”

Lauren Gunderson’s Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women places Alcott at the center of her own story. Guided by their mother, the four March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy — navigate growing up during the Civil War as they discover love, purpose, and independence. The play reimagines the timeless tale as a celebration of art, family, and female ambition, blending Gunderson’s contemporary insight with Alcott’s enduring legacy.

The production will be directed by Joanie Schultz, with scenic design by Chelsea M. Warren, sound design and original music by T. Carlis Roberts, and movement direction by Vanessa Severo (Frida…A Self Portrait). Returning Portland Center Stage collaborators include Costume Designer Lucy Wells (Sweeney Todd, HAIR) and lighting designer Sarah Hughey (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Sense and Sensibility).

The cast features Beasley, Kieran Cronin, Hannah Fawcett, Connan Morrissey, Sammy Rat Rios (Young Americans, Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy…really!), Rocco Weyer, and Brianna Woods, representing artists from both the Cincinnati and Portland communities.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Pay What You Will Performances: November 16 and December 3 at 7:30 p.m. All remaining tickets will be available day-of-show starting at $1.

BIPOC Affinity Night – The People’s Party: November 22 at 5:30 p.m., with live music and complimentary cocktails from Multnomah Whiskey Library and Brown-Forman before the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Primordial by Valerie Yeo: November 6–January 5 in the PGE Gallery. This art exhibit explores the borderland between dreams and memory and will be on view before each performance.

TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Dates: November 16–December 21, 2025

Opening Night: Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Previews: November 16–20 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Main Stage at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave., Portland, Oregon

Tickets: Prices range from $25–$98. Tickets may be purchased by calling 503-445-3700, online at www.pcs.org, or in person at The Armory box office. Prices vary by date and performance time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.org/deals for information on Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, and group discounts.

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 11 and up due to thematic content related to loss.

Accessibility: Visit pcs.org/access for information on accessibility options.