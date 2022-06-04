Photos: North American Tour of CATS Comes to Portland's Keller Auditorium

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Portland's Keller Auditorium from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26 as part of a new North American tour.

Tickets are available on-line at www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.

COVID-19 Health and Safety Update - Vaccine and Mask Requirements Remain:

In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Broadway in Portland patrons, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances.

Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Guests unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Staff will check for proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. Children without photo ID will need to be accompanied by an adult. Acceptable forms of proof include: CDC or WHO vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A number of additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium include including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.

Photo Credits: Matthew Murphy/Murphymade.