Photo Flash: First Look at MACBETH at Portland Center Stage at The Armory

This fall, local favorites Chantal DeGroat, Dana Green, and Lauren Bloom Hanover star in a piercing, stripped-down production of Macbeth, directed by Adriana Baer at Portland Center Stage at The Armory. With an edited script by Lee Sunday Evans and original music by Heather Christian, Shakespeare's infamous tale of political gluttony and supernatural vengeance finds refreshing new life in a taught, thrilling adaptation The New York Times called, "transcendent." DeGroat, Green, and Hanover tackle all the roles, with captivating shape-note singing lending a haunting soundtrack to the rise and fall of Scotland's most notorious royal assassin.

Regular tickets range from $25 to $62. Tickets may be purchased at www.pcs.org, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office (128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR). Ticket specials are listed at www.pcs.org/tickets/ticket-specials, including the new Studio Supersaver, where all tickets to Macbeth are $25 on select dates. Rush tickets are $25. Students and patrons who are 30 or younger get 50% off tickets in seating areas 1-3. Active duty or veteran military personnel and their families get $15 off regular adult tickets. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. All prices vary by date and time, and are subject to change.





