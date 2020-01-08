Northwest String Summit Announces Initial Lineup For 19th Annual Festival

For eighteen years and counting, Northwest String Summit has brought fans of contemporary bluegrass, indie, funk, jam rock, and everything in between to the greater Portland area for what has become a highlight of the summer for festival-goers nationwide. Taking place in North Plains' beautiful Horning's Hideout, String Summit's 19th annual gathering brings some familiar faces back to the festival and some widely requested artists to their first String Summit the weekend of July 16-19, 2020.

Northwest String Summit announces the inclusion of longtime String Summit veterans Greensky Bluegrass who took a year off in 2019, improv-rockers Umphrey's McGee playing one rare acoustic set and one fully electrified set, longtime festival hosts Yonder Mountain String Band, Grammy Award winners The Infamous Stringdusters, and Portland-based favorites Fruition, all of whom will play two sets throughout the weekend. Additionally, Canadian outlaw country golden boy Colter Wall, newgrass legend Sam Bush Band, Keller Williams' grassy collaboration Keller & The Keels, Greensky Bluegrass side project Dave Bruzza: Unsafe At Any Speed, Larry Keel Experience with String Summit Artist At Large, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Them Coulee Boys, Benny "Burle" Galloway, Cascade Crescendo, Brad Parsons Gospel Hour, Upstate, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Armchair Boogie, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Bowregard, Chicken Wire Empire, Lost Ox, and 2019 Band Competition winners, One Way Traffic, with many, many more to be announced soon!

Tickets for Northwest String Summit 2020 are now on sale, including the Ultimate Peacock Club VIP Experience which bundles two four-day passes, two Ultimate Peacock Club VIP Experience tickets, unlimited shuttle pass, and parking (more than $1500 value), and Expedition Glamping campsites designed to accommodate 2 adults in total comfort in a canvas glamping tent with a queen bed, mattress, linens, and pillows along with all the comforts of home; nightstand, table, chairs, rug, coat rack, and more.

4-day passes, parking passes, Peacock Club VIP experiences, basecamp, and glamping packages are available for purchase here.

For more information on upcoming artist announcements, photos, lineup archives, and ticketing, please visit stringsummit.com. To apply for media passes, please click here.





